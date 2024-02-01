Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year Of The Dragon” Officially Revealed

Get ready for the Nike Air Force 1 Low to reach new heights with the soon-to-be-released "Year of the Dragon" colorway, a captivating tribute to Chinese cultural symbolism. The sneakers showcase an intricately detailed upper, featuring luxurious metallic gold silk that adds luxury to the iconic silhouette. The design of the "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 is extraordinary, drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese artistry with intricate patterns and motifs.

This exclusive offering comes with a price, and the Air Force 1s are set to retail at $365. The premium cost aligns with the extraordinary craftsmanship, unique materials, and cultural significance embedded in the design. The "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 Low melds art and footwear, functioning as both a collector's item and a fashion statement. It invites enthusiasts to invest in a piece of cultural history that transcends the boundaries of streetwear.

“Year of the Dragon” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

Undoubtedly, these sneakers exude royalty. Boasting a tan rubber sole and a golden midsole adorned with a floral pattern, the lavish design extends to the uppers crafted from exquisite metallic gold silk. The subtle Nike Swoosh seamlessly blends into the floral pattern, while golden accents embellish the sneakers throughout. Nike branding elegantly graces the heels, adding to the overall luxurious aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low CNY “Year of the Dragon” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $365 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

