Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Receives Retailer Photos

Prepare for a royal touch to the iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG with the impending release of the "Metallic Gold" colorway. This iteration boasts a luxurious aesthetic, with the entire upper adorned in a shimmering gold hue. The metallic finish extends to the Nike Swoosh and ankle collar, elevating the classic silhouette to a new level of opulence. This Air Jordan 1 pays homage to the brand's rich history, reimagining a beloved model with a bold and regal twist. The timeless design elements, coupled with the dazzling gold accents, make this sneaker a standout in the Air Jordan lineage.

Anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike, the "Metallic Gold" colorway is poised to become a coveted addition to Jordan Brand aficionados' collections. Whether hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, the Air Jordan 1 High OG in "Metallic Gold" promises to capture attention and elevate any sneaker rotation. With its imminent release, this opulent iteration invites enthusiasts to step into a realm of luxury and style within the realm of iconic Air Jordans.

“Metallic Gold” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Finish Line

This pair showcases a metallic gold rubber sole paired with a crisp sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from black leather, complemented by metallic gold leather overlays. The Air Jordan Wings logo, in black, sits atop the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. The black tongue proudly displays gold Nike Air branding, while black laces tie the design together. In essence, this sneaker embodies a clean and straightforward colorway, combining a sleek black base with eye-catching gold overlays.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on February 14th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Finish Line

Image via Finish Line

[Via]

