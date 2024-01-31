Snoop Dogg x Skechers Collab Available Now: Official Details

Snoop Dogg, a hip-hop icon known for his unique style, has joined forces with Skechers to introduce a collection that seamlessly blends street culture with comfort. The standout piece in this collaboration is the SKX Resagrip – Boss Treatment, an attention-grabbing orange basketball sneaker that exudes both boldness and streetwise charm. This particular sneaker not only captures the essence of Snoop Dogg's dynamic personality but also showcases the fusion of athletic performance and fashionable aesthetics.

A notable pair in the lineup even incorporates the rapper's NFT character, Dr. Bombay, onto the shoe's side, adding a unique and digital twist to the collaboration. With Snoop Dogg's distinctive touch, the Skechers collaboration is set to make waves in the sneaker world, offering enthusiasts a chance to embrace both style and comfort. The collection not only pays homage to Snoop Dogg's iconic status but also introduces fresh and exciting designs that resonate with fans of both music and fashion.

Skechers x Snoop Dogg

Image via Skechers

The main pair in this collaboration, as mentioned above, is the SKX Resagrip – Boss Treatment. As you can see, this pair features an orange and blue color scheme. The pair is engineered for performance on the court. You can also notice Snoop Dogg's logo on the sides, in blue embroidery. Who knows, maybe we will see some NBA players rocking this pair on court.

More Photos

The entire Snoop Dogg x Skechers collaboration is currently available for purchase here . The retail prices on these sneakers are very reasonable, ranging from $90 to $160. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Skechers

Image via Skechers

