Snoop Dogg Eyeing "GGN" Movie

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wants to turn his GGN series into a movie inspired by Anchorman. “GGN has 400 or something episodes that I shot since day one. It’s time for GNN the movie. I’m in a lane that has called itself podcasts. When I created GGN, there was no things called podcasts. So now it looks like I’m imitating or I’m trying to get in a lane of others, in which I actually helped create this lane, but I’m not the credit guy. So I’m just gon’ flip it into a movie on some Anchorman sh-t, like the comedy movie with me playing Nemo Hoes,” Snoop told actor Slick Long.

"Nemo Hoes" is the persona Snoop adopts for episodes of GGN and he clearly envisions himself in a role similar to Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy, the protagonist of Anchorman. Released in 2004, the film follows the trials and tribulations of the foul-mouth Burgundy, a popular newscaster in San Diego.

However, Snoop isn't limiting his cinematic experiences to just creating films. In September 2023, Snoop took so social media to gush about Barbie. “Just got back from seeing Barbie. That shit was funny as a muthaf-cka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthaf-cka. And you do know that!" Snoop said on his Instagram.

Barbie was an absolute smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 at over $1.4 billion. It has also become the highest-grossing film by a solo female director, Warner Bro's highest-grossing release, and the 14th highest-grossing film in history. Furthermore, it also became the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time. It surpassed Home Alone for the domestic US title and The Hangover Part II for the global title. The film only really struggled in markets like South Korea and Japan. This was due to factors such as the film's feminist message, the lack of Barbie's cultural presence, and backlash to the Barbieheimer trend.

