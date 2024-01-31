Nike GT Jump 2 “All-Star” Gets New Photos

Gear up for a striking rendition of the Nike GT Jump 2 with its upcoming "All-Star" colorway. Predominantly metallic silver, these sneakers command attention with bold red and blue accents. The metallic sheen extends across the sleek design, creating a futuristic vibe that's ready to shine on and off the court. The "All-Star" edition amplifies the sneaker's visual impact, with vibrant pops of red and blue strategically placed throughout. The metallic silver base serves as a polished canvas for these energetic hues, adding flair to every step.

Constructed for performance and style, the Nike GT Jump 2 in "All-Star" is a testament to dynamic design. With its sleek metallic dominance and eye-catching red and blue detailing, these sneakers are poised to be a standout choice for enthusiasts seeking a perfect blend of innovation and style. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for this All-Star edition, promising a head-turning addition to the Nike GT Jump 2 lineup. Overall, this pair is going to hold up on the basketball court and certainly look good as well.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Check” Is Releasing Very Soon: Details

“All-Star” Nike GT Jump 2

Image via Finish Line

The sneakers feature a dark grey rubber sole and a grey midsole that features a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit and two round Air Zoom bags. Silver mesh constructs the uppers and a stitched Nike Swoosh. Also, the sneakers feature black laces and Nike branding on the tongue and the heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive metallic silver colorway, with red and blue accents.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Jump 2 “All-Star” is going to drop on February 13th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Finish Line

Image via Finish Line

Read More: Snoop Dogg x Skechers Collab Available Now: Official Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.