Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

Detailed photos have been released and we are only a few months way from this drop.

Get ready for the release of the Air Jordan 12 in the sleek "Wolf Grey" colorway, scheduled to hit shelves later this year. This new version of the classic silhouette features a striking blend of black and wolf grey tones, exuding both sophistication and style. Known for its enduring design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its esteemed reputation with this latest edition. Constructed with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, this sneaker guarantees durability and comfort.

The predominantly black upper, highlighted by subtle wolf grey accents, makes this colorway versatile for any outfit. Whether you're on the court or walking through the city, the Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey" is sure to make an impression. Stay tuned for more details on the release date of this highly anticipated sneaker. Don't miss the chance to add this pair to your collection and enhance your sneaker game with this iconic design. Despite a slight delay, this colorway remains an excellent choice for the fall season.

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from black leather, accented by textured grey leather panels. The design includes black laces and lace locks for added style. A white Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the tongue, while traditional AJ12 branding is found on the heels. This pair offers a clean and cohesive colorway, effortlessly blending black and wolf grey.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” will now be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK