Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

BYBen Atkinson1351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
Detailed photos have been released and we are only a few months way from this drop.

Get ready for the release of the Air Jordan 12 in the sleek "Wolf Grey" colorway, scheduled to hit shelves later this year. This new version of the classic silhouette features a striking blend of black and wolf grey tones, exuding both sophistication and style. Known for its enduring design and performance-driven features, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its esteemed reputation with this latest edition. Constructed with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, this sneaker guarantees durability and comfort.

The predominantly black upper, highlighted by subtle wolf grey accents, makes this colorway versatile for any outfit. Whether you're on the court or walking through the city, the Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey" is sure to make an impression. Stay tuned for more details on the release date of this highly anticipated sneaker. Don't miss the chance to add this pair to your collection and enhance your sneaker game with this iconic design. Despite a slight delay, this colorway remains an excellent choice for the fall season.

Read More: Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Returning Next Year: First Look

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from black leather, accented by textured grey leather panels. The design includes black laces and lace locks for added style. A white Jumpman logo is prominently displayed on the tongue, while traditional AJ12 branding is found on the heels. This pair offers a clean and cohesive colorway, effortlessly blending black and wolf grey.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” will now be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” Official Release Date43.5K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Gets Slight Release Delay1435
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Original Mock-Up Photos9.7K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Max 95 “Wolf Grey/Safety Orange” Gets Retailer Images89.2K