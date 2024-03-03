Air Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” Official Release Date

Get ready for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 12 in the sleek "Black/Wolf Grey" colorway, slated to hit shelves later this year. This latest iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a striking combination of black and wolf grey tones that exude sophistication and style. The Air Jordan 12 has long been celebrated for its timeless design and performance-driven features, and this new colorway is no exception. With its premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, this sneaker offers both durability and comfort.

Featuring a predominantly black upper with subtle wolf grey accents, this colorway is versatile enough to complement any outfit. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey" is sure to turn heads. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date of this highly anticipated sneaker. Don't miss your chance to secure a pair and elevate your sneaker rotation with this iconic silhouette.

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a grey midsole. Black leather constructs the uppers, with grey textured leather panels. Black laces and black lace locks complete the design. Also, a white Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue and the heels feature the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that combines black and wolf grey flawlessly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

