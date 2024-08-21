Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Receives In-Hand Images

Just over a month until these drop.

Get set for the unveiling of the Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey," which will drop later this year. This update to the iconic silhouette features an elegant mix of black and wolf grey, offering a sleek and stylish look. Renowned for its timeless design and performance capabilities, the Air Jordan 12 upholds its prestigious status with this release. Crafted from high-quality materials with careful attention to detail, this model ensures both durability and comfort.

The colorway's dominant black upper, complemented by refined wolf grey highlights, lends versatility to any ensemble. Perfect for the basketball court or a city stroll, the Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey" promises to make a bold statement. Keep an eye out for more updates on the release date of this eagerly awaited sneaker. Also, recently, in-hand images of the GS sizes have surfaced, adding to the excitement. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your sneaker collection with this timeless and iconic design, poised to be a standout this fall.

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers boast a grey rubber sole with a coordinating midsole. Further, crafted from black leather, the uppers are enhanced by textured grey leather panels. Also, black laces and lace locks add a stylish touch. Also, a white Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, complementing the classic AJ12 branding on the heels. Finally, this pair presents a polished and unified look, merging black and wolf grey seamlessly.