Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” New Images

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” will be released on October 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands. This edition will become a collector's favorite, blending traditional Air Jordan heritage with a fresh, contemporary finish.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" has just given sneaker fans a first glimpse , though official photos are still on the way. This release sports a chic combination of satin and leather in shades of black and gray, giving the iconic silhouette a fresh and stylish update. It skillfully marries classic design elements with contemporary materials, ensuring comfort and performance with its classic Nike Air cushioning.

