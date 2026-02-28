Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" Has Strong First Week On Spotify Amid Sales Projections

Baby Keem had fans waiting for a long time after The Melodic Blue, but his new album Ca$ino seems to have capitalized on that hype in a big way. Amid the project's first week sales projections, we now have some more information about the LP's commercial performance on Spotify that bodes well for the Vegas MC.

According to Kurrco on Instagram, Keem's Ca$ino secured 57.1 million streams on the streaming service in its first week on the digital platform. At press time, that number's gone up to around 63.7 million. As far as individual tracks on the tracklist, "Good Flirts" with features from Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd tops the list with 8.5 million streams as of writing this article, with the title track at a very close second and "House Money" (featuring a hidden K.Dot hook and Denzel Curry ad-libs) in third.

All in all, these numbers contribute to Baby Keem's projected first week sales for Ca$ino. According to HITS Daily Double, the record will move just shy of 72K album-equivalent units in its first week. The aforementioned performance on Spotify, plus that of other platforms like Apple Music, contributes to around 56K of these units being from streaming, whereas 16K come from pure album sales like physical copies and full digital purchases.

When Did Baby Keem Last Drop?

This would set Ca$ino at a No. 4 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Keem would get his biggest chart debut and sales week ever, surpassing The Melodic Blue's No. 5 debut with 53K first week sales units. That was his first studio album, and its deluxe version in 2022 was the last thing he dropped before Ca$ino.

While this doesn't compare to other commercial performances from hip-hop peers in 2026, it's a massive step up for Keem that he should feel proud of. Also, fans are loving the album and continue to sing its praises, which is far more important than a sales tally.