Spotify Unveils "Hip-Hop's Next Leaders" And Fans Are Less Than Impressed

Just a couple of days ago, Spotify put up a billboard claiming that Hip-Hop needed new leaders. This is a debate that has been raging throughout the hip-hop world for quite some time now, and there is no denying that some are sick of it. However, there are others who believe that this is a valid existential question right now.

The Big Three era is coming to a close. Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar have been at the top of the game for over a decade now. Despite this, no one has come for the throne. Artists like Travis Scott and Playboi Carti simply do not seem ready for the mantle. Unfortunately, this has caused some problems for the genre, which appears to be in desperate need of new blood on the mainstream stage.

With all of that being said, Spotify made its big reveal on Tuesday. They named eight artists as part of hip-hop's next crop of leaders. Those artists are Baby Keem, BigXThaPlug, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Doechii, Central Cee, Rod Wave, and Lil Tecca. It is an interesting crop of artists, and a controversial one at that.

Hip-Hop's Next Leaders

Fans immediately took to social media to describe just how unamused they are with what Spotify is claiming here. There seems to be this sense that the fans don't want these eight artists to be hip-hop's next leaders. Instead, they would prefer a different crop of artists.

Of course, there are some talented figures being left out here. Among them are Yeat and Don Toliver, who are arguably the two best hitmakers in hip-hop right now, at least amongst the new school of artists.

Fans Give Spotify A Talking To

Below, you can see some of the reactions to the Spotify reveal. Fans were particularly critical of the Sexyy Red and Rod Wave selections. Some felt as though Lil Tecca was an inspired choice, but there is still some work to be done on that front.