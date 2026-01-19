A$AP Rocky has some great news to kick off his week. Heading into next Tuesday's Billboard Hot 200 update, Don't Be Dumb is very likely to top the chart. That's because per Chart Predictions, his fourth studio album is projected to move at least 200,000 units.

Their breakdown says that 70-90K of that total is stream equivalent or SEA, and 100K are physical. That latter statistic seemingly is taking into account a previous report. On Saturday, a press release reported that Rocky had already sold 130,000 copies thanks to the variety of offered vinyl prior to release day on January 16.

But with the 100,000+ purportedly translating to the 130,000 figure and the floor for digital being 70,000, Rocky is surely going to blow his other debuts out of the water. Per Hip Hop All Day, the Harlem native's best first sales week was for 2015's AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP.

The fan-favorite project did a still respectable 146,000 units. For more context, 2013's LONG.LIVE.A$AP is right behind its sequel, selling 139K. TESTING currently sits in third place with 75,000, and his introductory LP, 2011's LIVE.LOVE.A$AP pushed 15,000 copies.

For Don't Be Dumb to basically take first place in this case is impressive, though. This project has been years in the making and is only his first in nearly eight years.

Thanks to the constant delays and reported low demand up until the last couple of months, Rocky seemed destined for a mediocre comeback.

Who Is Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

But he defied all of that and now, he's setting the bar pretty high for rap in 2026 from a sales perspective. However, the quality on Don't Be Dumb is certainly there, despite what some Drake or Doechii detractors will tell you.

The 17-track project is diverse in every sense. From the rapid-fire changes from song-to-song production wise to the features, it's a Rocky project to a tee but still one of his most focused.

Speaking of those guests, there are a lot and they don't disappoint. Brent Faiyaz or Doechii seem to have be the consensus for the best ones. They deliver magic on their respective tracks, with the former landing on "STAY HERE 4 LIFE" and the latter appearing on "ROBBERY."