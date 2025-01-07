Rolling Loud California Announces Its 2025 Roster Including A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, And More

How do you feel about this year's roster?

2025 is here and Rolling Loud is promising a new era following their epic 10th anniversary in Miami. They are promoting a "new music, new lineups, new movie, and new era" campaign and we are ecstatic for what's to come. Every year they manage to provide tons of excitement not only to music in general, but hip-hop especially. The first Rolling Loud festival for this year will be in Inglewood, California at Hollywood Park. But instead of the usual three days, it's being cut down to just the weekend. But don't worry. This lineup and the prices they are advertising should make up for it!

Just a couple of hours ago, they posted the full lineup and ticket sales information. So, without further ado, let's break it down. Let's start with admissions because the deal Rolling Loud is offering is quite respectable. They are heavily pushing this weekend pass which costs $179 out the door. It breaks down to $89.50 per day and it's a general admission type of ticket. It's worth noting that for one day for last year's event it was $179. In terms of when you can buy your way in, first access is this Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. PT.

Rolling Loud California Will Take Place March 15-16

Or if you miss out then, general on sale starts just an hour later the same day. As for why they are shifting to this two-day format, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the two founders of Rolling Loud, released a statement explaining why. "We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans. By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet."

They went on to add, "At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank." Now, who's going to be performing? Well we have some veterans headlining and a first timer as well. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti are returning as main acts, while Peso Pluma is going to be the third to complete the trio. This marks the first time that a non-hip-hop artist is going to be one of the main attractions. It's a deserving honor considering how much he blew up last year with his album, EXODO. Other acts will include Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Larry June, ian, YG, and more.

