Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2024 Roster Is Here: Details

One of the biggest hip-hop events in the world, Rolling Loud, is making its grand return next March. Any time this festival rolls around (pun intended), it is always an exciting time and usually gives some fun and interesting things to report on. The three-day bonanza is coming back to Los Angeles and we have all the details for you. With Rolling Loud being one of the most in-demand and hyped music festivals, you might want to get your tickets as soon as possible. If you want to check out all of the information from the source, you can click the Twitter link below.

Rolling Loud tickets are going on pre-sale on November 16 at 10 a.m. PT, so be sure to get up on time, especially with the different time zones. Then, on November 17, the remainder of the tickets can be purchased starting at the same time as the pre-sale. You also have a chance to get first-access tickets and even an opportunity to get them free of charge. The link for that is in the tweet below as well. As for the dates of Rolling Loud, it will take place on March 15-17 in Inglewood.

Here Are Your 2024 Rolling Loud Artists

The site of the event is the Hollywood Park Grounds, which is right by SoFi Stadium. Now for the artists. Nicki Minaj will headline on Friday, March 15. Others performing that day include Tyga, YG, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, and more. Saturday, March 16, is led by Post Malone. Names joining him are $uicideboy$, Summer Walker, Big Sean, and a surprise guest. To close it out on Sunday, March 17, Lil Uzi Vert takes centerstage. Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Ski Mask The Slump God, and others will be there that day as well.

