“Utopia” Billboard Surfaces In Times Square Following Travis Scott’s Rolling Loud Performance

A new billboard promoting Travis Scott’s upcoming Utopia album has appeared in Times Square. The promotion arrives following Scott’s recent performance at Rolling Loud in Miami, last weekend. The billboard appears in black and white and began circulating on social media, Monday.

At Rolling Loud, Scott announced a new film in conjunction with the album titled, Circus Maximus. During his set, he played a trailer for the film. It will also arrive on Friday alongside the album.

Read More: Travis Scott Confirms July 28 Release Date For “Utopia” At Rolling Loud

Travis Scott In Concert

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Besides sharing details about Utopia, Scott’s Rolling Loud set was a characteristically intense affair. At one point, a fan rushed the stage, a move met with respect from Scott. The rapper provided the fan with a microphone and let him perform in front of the massive crowd.

Even when he wasn’t performing at Rolling Loud, Scott was still making headlines from the festival. While ASAP Rocky was on stage, Sunday night, he appeared to diss the Astroworld rapper in an unreleased song. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky rapped.

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Billboard

New Utopia billboard spotted at Times Square, New York



Still no word from Travis Scott today… pic.twitter.com/CschnUIem8 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 24, 2023

Rocky has referenced the idea of Scott stealing his style on multiple occasions in the past, although never so harshly. Speaking with Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning in 2016, Rocky advised his fanbase to cool it on Scott. “You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock,” he stated at the time. “And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take [from] whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty.” As for Utopia, be on the lookout for the project when it’s scheduled to release on Friday, July 28.

Read More: Fans Think ASAP Rocky Dissed Travis Scott At Rolling Loud

[Via]