ASAP Rocky Shares Rolling Loud Photo Dump

ASAP Rocky had an eventful time over the weekend performing at Rolling Loud. After his performance made headlines for reasons both music related and otherwise, he took the opportunity to share some pics with fans. Last night, he dropped numerous up-close pictures of his elaborate outfit and a video of the performance for fans to chew on. In the caption of the post, he seems to double down on some headline-grabbing stories from this weekend. “GHETTO EXPRESSIONISM. IMA NEED MY 10%,” it reads.

Comments were unsurprisingly talking about ASAP Rocky and Travis Scott. “Rocky is better than Travis on any f*cking point, stop trying so hard to prove the opposite,” one of the top comments reads. Another comment takes the opposite approach. “mf bit houston’s whole swag and wanna claim he was copied asap been biting since raider klan. y’all was built off stealing swag.” Given that it was Rocky’s own comment section that one didn’t go over very well. All of that discussion spawned from a lyric in one of the new songs Rocky played over the weekend. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” he said. Many have interpreted that as a direct shot at Travis Scott.

ASAP Rocky Festival Pics

Another story that spawned over the weekend was about ASAP Rocky dissing Ian Connor and ASAP Bari. While many fans agreed with him, they were a bit disappointed when he walked back on his comments. Connor shared DMs he had with Rocky afterward that seemed to say there was “no pressure” between the two. In the DMs, Rocky claims that he improvised the jab after forgetting lyrics in a song.

Over the weekend ASAP Rocky released a new track called “ROWDY.” The song was produced by Pharrell and marked the second new song he’s released this year. What do you think of ASAP Rocky’s new post? Let us know in the comment section below.

