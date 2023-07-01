ASAP Rocky Reportedly States That Ian Connor & ASAP Bari Are His “Brothers”

A$AP Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud Miami this year brought us an almost equal amount of astonishment and animosity. While the hype for his new album is at an all-time high and the artistry always takes precedent, some drama that resulted from his performance got a lot of people talking. Moreover, he changed some lyrics during his take on the track “Telephone Calls,” in which he references fashion figures A$AP Bari and Ian Connor. As he sang through the song, instead of calling them “legit” and “off the s**t,” Rocky called them “b***hes.” For those unaware, both men have serious accusations of sexual assault levied against them, and this isn’t the first time that the New York MC changed his lyrics in a performance to reflect that.

However, apparently ASAP Rocky didn’t mean to fully diss them at all. According to various outlets online, the rapper reportedly commented “THEY MY BRUDDAS” under a post covering his diss-containing lyrics. Given the seriousness of the general aversion to Bari and Connor, this seems like a bizarre stance to take. Whether you find it confusing or simply a misconception, it’s hard to ignore that Rocky’s apparently flip-flopping when it comes to his support.

ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Comment

Furthermore, it seems like this whole issue might’ve just been a question of forgotten lyrics. Ian Connor actually hit up ASAP Rocky in his Instagram DMs to confront him about this, and shared the responses on his Story. “Bout nuttin,” Rocky wrote. “[You probably] won’t believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t. They runnin wit dat, I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid-sentence. Listen closely, ‘He da s**t.’ Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin’ but u know u good in my book. We ain’t on dat type of time.”

Meanwhile, fans and audiences will probably never know the truth behind the 34-year-old’s intent with his lyric changes. No matter what conclusions that comes to, the anticipation for his next album certainly got a gossip-y and drama-filled update. Hopefully this dies down before its release and we can just focus on the artistry on display. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on ASAP Rocky.

