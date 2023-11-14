Andre 3000’s Tracklist For “New Blue Sun” Has Some Of The Wildest Song Titles You’ll Ever See

Andre 3000 is an album that fans have been begging for an album from. However, over the years, he has not been able to deliver on that. Overall, some believe he would be the GOAT of hip-hop if he actually had a plethora of albums. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Fortunately, he will be dropping an album on Friday called New Blue Sun. The catch here is that this album will not feature any vocals. Instead, the artist will be playing various instruments.

Three Stacks got to talk about his new album with NPR recently. He made it clear that he wanted to drop something that spoke to him. Although he wanted to make a rap album, he decided that he wanted to go in an instrumental direction instead. As you will see, the song titles for this new project are bonkers. The titles are long, drawn out, and probably only make sense to Andre himself.

Andre 3000 Returns

Andre 3000 of OutKast during 2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals - Day 2 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Let us know what you think of the below tracklist, in the comments section below. Will you be listening to the album, or are you turned off by the instrumental nature of it all?

Tracklist:

1. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”

3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”

4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”

5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”

6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”

7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who ?”

8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”

