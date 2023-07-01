Conway The Machine Cites Lauryn Hill & Andre 3000 As Dream Collabs

Conway The Machine never sells himself short. He’s managed to collaborate with some pretty major artists in the past. Ludacris, Black Thought, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and many more are on the list of rappers Conway has collaborated with in the past. So when asked about his dream collaborators he had some high hopes. “I shoot for them all, Queen Lauryn, my brotha Three Stacks, if you’re listenin” Conway says. Andre 3000 and Lauryn Hill aren’t just hip-hop legends, but notoriously reclusive figures. Both only tend to show up for very specific projects. In recent years Andre made an appearance on Killer Mike’s first solo album in a decade while Lauryn Hill turned up on Nas and Hit-Boy’s King’s Disease II.

Conway The Machine has had an extremely busy 2023 so far. At the start of the year he dropped a collaborative album with label mate Jae Skeese called Pain Provided Profit. He followed that up with his own solo release Won’t He Do It. That album had features from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Dave East, Juicy J, and more. He still wasn’t done yet though. Earlier this month he released Drumwork The Album a full-length compilation of artists from Conway’s own Drumwork label. Included in the tracklist is a song called “Andre 3000” where Conway compares himself to the legendary Outkast rapper.

Conway The Machine’s Dream Collaborators

Conway The Machine’s work ethic is quickly becoming the stuff of legend. Last month he made an Instagram post documenting just how quickly he got back to work after having surgery. The clip saw him leaving the hospital following leg surgery and hitting the studio the very same day.

That level of dedication won’t surprise fans who’ve seen the Griselda rapper releasing music prolifically for years. Conway The Machine has already been a part of 10 different albums in the past 4 years alone. What do you think of Conway The Machine’s dream collaborators? Would you like to see him on a track with Andre 3000 or Lauryn Hill? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kanye West’s Odd But Meaningful Gift To Conway The Machine Explained

[Via]