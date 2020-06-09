artists
- MusicMetro Boomin Explains Why He Is Resonating With Fans, Bashes Cash-Grabbing ArtistsWith how far Metro has come, these comments seem valid. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Blasts "Fake Mysterious" Artists, Believes They're "Ruining The Game"The producer made these comments after announcing that he'll be uploading more videos to his YouTube page on a regular basis.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRolling Loud Los Angeles 2024 Roster Is Here: DetailsWhat day has the most stacked roster?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Yachty Fans Out While Watching Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem At Camp Flog GnawYachty was having a good time. By Alexander Cole
- MusicPooh Shiesty Reveals Who He's Listening To Behind BarsPooh Shiesty's prison playlist has him "in heaven."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAkbar V Claims To "Rap Circles Around" Other ArtistsAkbar V wants to know why she's left out of so many rap conversations.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Says He Wants To "Build" With Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak BlackBig Daddy Kane thinks older and younger generations of artists need to come together.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIce-T Warns Artists About Podcast Appearances, Calls Them "BS"The artist says podcasts have devolved.By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Drink Champs" Podcast: Their Best InterviewsWe list some of the "Drink Champs" podcast biggest guests which range from rappers to moguls. By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureCoachella 2023: Must-See Artists Weekend TwoWeekend 2 of Coachella is coming up and we have some must-see artists for you to check out. By Paul Barnes
- MusicRolling Loud Miami Lineup Features Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky & MoreThe full lineup for Rolling Loud Miami is here.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem "Got Away" With Disses Because He's White, Kurupt SaysOne of California's most iconic MCs from the Death Row era had a different angle on Melle Mel's now infamous top five comments concerning Slim Shady.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobby Shmurda Says He Doesn't Want To Be Seen As A "Rapper"Bobby Shmurda says he's done identifying as a "rapper."By Cole Blake
- MusicJoyner Lucas Is Giving Local Artists A Chance To Perform On His "ADHD Tour"Joyner Lucas wants artists to submit for a chance to perform their best tracks on his "ADHD Tour." By Cole Blake
- MusicRucci Talks His Favorite Rappers, Alcohol, & Social Media Platforms On "Top 5s"Rucci had a lot to say about Tumblr culture, his favorite artists, and even the alcoholBy Alexander Cole
- MusicT-Pain Says Younger Artists' Focus On Overnight Success Is "Super Disturbing"T-Pain says younger artists are too focused on momentary success over longevity.By Cole Blake
- MusicMac Miller Fund Launches $75K Grant For BIPOC ArtistsThe Mac Miller Fund will award 75 Black, Indigenous, and Artists Of Color micro-grants to help fund creative projects. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSolange Expands Saint Heron Agency To Showcase Underappreciated ArtistsSolange is expanding her Saint Heron creative agency to showcase underrated artists.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Says She Wants No Part Of The Female Rapper Competition: "I'm An Artist"Coi Leray says to stop comparing her to other female rappers.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCharlotte, North Carolina Creates #BLM Art Installation Similar To Washington, D.C.Charlotte, North Carolina artists came together to paint "Black Lives Matter" on a city street, much like the one done in Washington, D.C.By Erika Marie