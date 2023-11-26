Metro Boomin Blasts "Fake Mysterious" Artists, Believes They're "Ruining The Game"

Metro Boomin is going to take it back to the old days soon, announcing via Twitter this weekend that he will start uploading regularly on his YouTube channel. If you weren't aware, he used to upload vlogs, beat-making sessions, and a whole host of other engaging sneak peeks for his fans. But the Grammy-nominated producer took a fan's praise a bit further than they probably intended. Moreover, one fan quote-tweeted his announcement praising his deviation from "mysterious" artists who barely engage with their listener base. Then, the St. Louis creative commented on this in a pretty interesting way.

"The fake mysterious s**t with artists is ruining the game!!!" Metro Boomin expressed on the social media platform. "Everybody too cool." Furthermore, this is very curious because he's either very close or has worked with artists that tend to eschew a lot of connection with their fans. In fact, it's kind of ironic because some people might put Future in that camp, and they're coming out with a collab album very soon. Regardless of how much you could scrutinize this and nitpick, it's a sentiment that many people share, especially with artists like Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti, and many more that keep to themselves to the dismay of their anticipating fanbase.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Step In To Replace Lil Uzi Vert At Rolling Loud California

Metro Boomin Doesn't Like The "Fake Mysterious" Game In Music

However, the 30-year-old said "fake mysterious," so it's entirely possible that he thinks some artists can pull it off. Maybe he appreciates people who are legitimately off the grid, and referred to artists who act all low-key but really just want even more attention for it. For example, André 3000 decidedly falls into the former camp, and Metro Boomin recently clowned publications who believed him when he said that the Outkast legend played the flute on "Mask Off." When it comes to others, though, he probably won't be forgiving or appreciative enough to even give them a shoutout.

Meanwhile, another big example that Metro connected with recently that could fall into either "mysterious" camp is Kanye West. Many fans think that the beatsmith will appear on the rapper's next album, but with the limbo state Ye's releases and public image are in, it's hard to believe until it actually comes out. Nevertheless, we're looking forward to see what he drops on YouTube, which is a staunch rejection of the "fake mysterious artists" that won't engage with their fans for whatever reason. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Metro Boomin.

Read More: Metro Boomin Earns Producer Of The Year Award From "Variety"