Metro Boomin Teases “Crazy” Beat Made For Future

Metro Boomin says that he just cooked up a “crazy” beat for Future that has “gotta be” on their upcoming collaborative album. He hinted at the project in a series of posts on Twitter, over the weekend.

Just made a beat so crazy that I’m 1000% sure this gotta be on the album,” Metro teased. “@1future wya I’m bout to get on the plane.” In his next posts, Metro added: “After that flight I’m getting on another plane and taking this one straighttttt to @therealmikedean,” as well as, “I promise I’m working hard overtime every single day on this but GREAT things come to those who wait and I promise that y’all gon EAT when this album drops.”

Metro Boomin & Future Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Metro previously discussed why he enjoys working with Future during an interview with Ebro Darden in 2022. “He’s one of the best artists to work with like that,” he said at the time. “I feel like that’s why we get the results that we do because we don’t come in with any ego. He’s completely there asking you what he should do and what you like. With some other people, sometimes you have to eat whatever sh*t they give you that day. But with Pluto, he’s on the same sh*t I’m on, and I tell him, let’s make the hardest shit we can make, and he’s all in.”

Metro Boomin Hints At Future Collaboration

The latest update on Metro and Future's album comes after Variety recently named Metro the "Producer of the Year" for the outlet's Hitmakers program. Be on the lookout for further updates on the collaborative effort on HotNewHipHop.

