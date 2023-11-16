Future & Metro Boomin Step In To Replace Lil Uzi Vert At Rolling Loud California

Future and Metro Boomin are cooking right now. Overall, the two are set to drop an album called Metro Pluto. Although there is no exact timeline for the release, some fans are holding out hope that it will arrive before the end of the year. However, no one would be mad if it came out next year. After all, these two always make heat together, and fans would rather the album be perfect. If you were to ask both of these artists, they would probably say the same thing.

As far as hints that the album is coming, well, Metro has been showing off numerous pictures from the studio. Furthermore, Metro and Future were just added as headliners to the Sunday date of Rolling Loud California. Of course, this is an interesting addition when you consider how Lil Uzi Vert was originally in that slot. However, Uzi noted that they never actually agreed to go to Rolling Loud. Hence why Future and Metro Boomin were given that slot instead.

Future x Metro Boomin

The fact that Future and Metro are going to be at the festival pretty much confirms that they do have something coming. After all, why book an artist if they have nothing new to perform? These two have an extensive back catalog, but it is still infinitely more interesting to see them perform new stuff. Hopefully, this assumption is correct, and we get an announcement about a new album sometime soon. Only time will tell what both of these artists end up doing.

Will you be attending Rolling Loud California?

