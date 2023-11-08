The Kid LAROI Taps Future And BabyDrill For Trap Banger “WHAT’S THE MOVE?”

The debut album of multi-talented Australian artist The Kid LAROI is right on the cusp of its release. In fact, we are just two days away from the mercilessly pushed-back tape. Titled THE FIRST TIME, we are not exactly sure what the overall message of this will be. At this point, we are sure most of LAROI's fans are just eager to have a new full album on their hands.

For some music purists, they might be a little annoyed with the way he has decided to do his rollout. LAROI, since early 2023, specifically January 27, has gone on to tease the project with seven singles. That is nearly half of the tracklist, with Genius showing 20 songs. But, again the fans of his probably do not care as much about that.

Listen To "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" From The Kid LAROI, Future, And BabyDrill

The seventh track we have to check out features the likes of Future and BabyDrill. Both are new partners to LAROI and he caters to their respective sounds on it. It definitely feels like this could land on a project of either one of these trap rappers. He deviates from some of the recent offerings that are more songwriter-esque. You can check out the looping visuals for it above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from The Kid LAROI, Future, and BabyDrill, "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" Is the best single from LAROI's upcoming album, THE FIRST TIME? Do you think he is releasing too much of the album ahead of its release?

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me just one morе time

You put it on your life

I'm sick of wasting time

You know I am

I need somе peace of mind

I wanna leave the country

