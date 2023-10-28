The Kid LAROI Trys To Remember “WHAT JUST HAPPENED” On New Track

Australian multi-talent The Kid LAROI has sort of disappeared in the last two years. After his quite successful first offering, F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU, he dipped out of the spotlight. "STAY" with Justin Bieber absolutely dominated the charts and the radio and most people likely thought that he would continue that momentum. However, his fans have certainly not forgot about him.

That was proven to be the case after the lead single for his official debut album dropped last week. "TOO MUCH" saw LAROI bring on some of the biggest names in the mainstream. Jung Kook of BTS and Central Cee assisted him in finally getting the rollout started. It seems that this could be his next viral moment as it currently sits at 15 million views on YouTube.

Listen To "WHAT JUST HAPPENED" From The Kid LAROI

With THE FIRST TIME expected to be released on November 10, it would make sense to put out another sampling from the record. That is exactly what LAROI did with "WHAT JUST HAPPENED." He is solo on this one as he talks about a late night of drinking and some relationship drama. It is nothing new thematically but his supporters are eating up already once again.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from The Kid LAROI, "WHAT JUST HAPPENED?" Is this the better of the two tracks from his debut, THE FIRST TIME? Is LAROI going to have the biggest comeback of 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around The Kid LAROI, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lost in a dark place

And I called when I was wasted, and what did I say to you?

Uh, all I remember was how the liquor tasted

Then I woke up in my bed tryna retrace it

Tell me, we just talked 'til it's late in the mornin'

I got missed calls, if you rang, I ignored it

