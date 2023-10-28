Corinna Kopf And Friends Outraged As Jack Doherty’s Bodyguard Assaults A Man Right In Front Of Them

Corinna Kopf and several of her friends were eyewitnesses to a violent assault during a livestreamed Halloween party. During a confrontation with the bodyguard of Kick streamer Jack Doherty, Kopf and other attendees watched as the bodyguard punched a man in the face. It's unclear what caused the confrontation but the video doesn't the show the man doing anything that would provoke such a response. Kopf immediately went after the guard, yelling "What is wrong with you? Are you f-cking crazy?" as the security guard backed off. The bodyguard continued to be aggressive, yelling "Get out of my face n-gga. I will flatten you, b-tch" back at Kopf.

Doherty uploaded the clip to his own social media, promoting it as "My security just knocked out a guy live on my kick," along with a link to his website. In a follow-up post, Doherty tried to justify his bodyguard's actions. "Context: they were pressing us," the content creator wrote. Furthermore, Doherty appeared to be the host of the party, having previously advertised that he was streaming with Blueface. "Sooooo unnecessary, punching someone for this conversation is wild you punched a lawyer btw," Kopf wrote on her own social media in response to the clip.

Read More: Dillon Danis Beefs With Lena The Plug & Corinna Kopf Over Crusade Against Nina Agdal And Logan Paul

Kopf Links Up With Drake

However, it's not the first time that a piece of media featuring Kopf has gone viral in recent months. A September Instagram post showed Kopf backstage with Drake on the It's All a Blur tour. Kopf was originally part of Tana Mongeau's crew but has found her own niche, primarily on Instagram. She has 7 million followers on the platform. She also has over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. However, she has not uploaded to the platform in over three years. She also has a fairly successful OnlyFans page.

Obviously, she has still has enough pull to go backstage to hang out with Drake. However, she is far from the most famous face that he has linked up with on the tour. Many people in the comments of the reposted images of her story highlight this. More than a few commenters are questioning just exactly who Corinna Kopf is and how she is able to snag a backstage photo with Drake. Well, Drake is certainly familiar with her. Earlier this year, the rapper spoke about wanting to massage Kopf's feet while he was streaming.

Read More: Who Is Corinna Kopf? Everything You Need About The Influencer

[via]