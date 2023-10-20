The Kid LAROI Might Have Another Mega-Hit With “TOO MUCH” Featuring Jung Kook And Central Cee

Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI has been pushing his debut album back for quite some time now. However, that time is finally coming to an end with him looking to have it out by November. Considering the massive amount of commercial success his first tape pulled in, LAROI is looking to come back swinging for the fences. At least, that is what appears to be going on with his lead single.

"TOO MUCH" features some of the hottest artists right now. UK drill rapper Central Cee has been one of the biggest talks of the town in rap over the past year. In addition, Jung Kook of BTS also appears here. He sings the incredibly catchy chorus and pre-chorus with LAROI.

Read More: Drake Films Music Video In Toronto On Top Of Scotiabank Arena: Watch

Listen To "TOO MUCH" From The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook, And Central Cee

The title of the album, according to Genius, is THE FIRST TIME. While we do have F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU, it is not considered his first album. LAROI's first release did possess his biggest hit "STAY" with Justin Bieber. This song is looking to reach those levels of popularity and it is already on its way. In less than a day, it has already cracked the four million views mark on YouTube and is number six on trending for music.

What are your initial thoughts and opinions on this brand new single from The Kid LAROI, Central Cee, and Jung Kook, "TOO MUCH?" Is this going to be LAROI's next smash hit like "STAY" was? Will this album surpass his first effort, F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around The Kid LAROI, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, if we had the chance and the time to spend

Would you do it again? Would you do it again?

Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much)

Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)

Now you're callin' your friends 'cause I'm gone again

When I'm back around, would you do it again?

Read More: Pusha T Used “The Story Of O.J.” Beat Even Though No I.D. Asked Him Not To