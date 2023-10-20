Pusha T Used “The Story Of O.J.” Beat Even Though No I.D. Asked Him Not To

No I.D. is a producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in all of hip-hop. That's why when he recently sat down with Stereogum to reflect on his career's worth of beats there was plenty to choose from. He discussed songs he made with Killer Mike, Big Sean, Common, Kanye West and more. He also discussed Jay-Z's critically acclaimed 2017 album 4:44 which he produced the entirety of. They honed in particularly on the beat for "The Story Of O.J." which has become just as well known for a different song entirely.

That song is "The Story Of Adidon" one of the most legendary rap diss tracks in recent memory. In the song Pusha T took aim at Drake, revealing to the world that he was hiding a secret child while using an offensive picture of him in black face as an album cover. No I.D. revealed that Push asked for his permission to use the beat, but he declined. “I told his manager, Steven Victor, he called me about it. And I was like, ‘No, that’s not even the spirit of the song, bro. Why would you pick that one?' That wasn’t lack of love for him and what he was doing and his art. It was just, again, there’s times I don’t wanna be involved in certain things, because it’s not me.” Check out the full article below.

Read More: Drake Could Be Re-Igniting Pusha T Beef On “For All The Dogs”

No I.D. Didn't Want Pusha T Using His Instrumental To Diss Drake

Pusha T hasn't slowed down dropping new music recently. Last year he dropped the album It's Almost Dry. The album had features from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and more. Just last week he popped up in a strange place. He and Chad Hugo participated in a remix of French synth-pop band Phoenix's song "All Eyes On Me."

Push is also still getting play out of his older records as well. He released a line of 10th anniversary merch for his 2013 album My Name Is My Name earlier this month. What do you think of Pusha T using No I.D.'s beat for "The Story Of Adidon" against the producers wishes? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pusha T & DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” Mixtape Gets Confusing Update

[Via]