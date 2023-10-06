Drake Could Be Re-Igniting Pusha T Beef On “For All The Dogs”

One of Drake's most notorious beefs in his more than a decade of rapping came against Pusha T. It was beef that he inherited through his affiliation with Lil Wayne. The rivalry dates all the way back to Push's time as a member of Clipse in the 2000s. Subsequently, the pair traded bars about each other on a pair of songs one of which made it onto Push's 2018 album Daytona. But the most memorable part of the beef came when Pusha T released his Story Of Adidon diss track. The song revealed to the world that Drake was hiding a secret child. It also used a picture of the rapper in blackface as its artwork.

Now 5 years later Drizzy may have some interest in restarting the beef. Lyrics on a song from his new album seem to subtly take aim at his former rival. The second verse on "Fear Of Heights" features a series of bars that could be interpreted as shots at Push via his wife Virginia. "Virginia, I pull up and chill/You know you can't come where I stay/'Fore you get caught on a date/'Fore you get put on a plate/'Fore you get slid on like skates/'Fore I get turned up like bass/I know that look on they face/Don't tell me you're scared of lil Drake," the song's lyrics read. Check out the full verse below.

Drake's Newest Alleged Pusha T Diss

If he is dissing Pusha T, that wouldn't even be the only diss on the song. He spends much of the opening verse taking aim at Rihanna. It happens through a series of bars referencing her music, nicknames, and relationship with A$AP Rocky. Additionally those are far from the only alleged disses on the album either.

Later on the album, Drake name-drops The Weeknd directly. While fans aren't in agreement on whether it was intended as a direct diss, it certainly seems like it at first glance. Do you think Drake is trying to diss Pusha T again on his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

