Drake On Millie Bobby Brown Rumors: “Weirdos In My Comments”

As expected, Drake had a lot to say on his eighth studio album, the recently released and much-anticipated For All The Dogs. Whether it's about his personal life, his relationships, the rap game, and so much more, there's an avalanche of references and bars to unpack. Still, one of the ones that fans caught on impact, due to the explicit mention, was the Toronto rapper's long-rumored relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Many thought that their bond was a bit closer than it seemed for the cameras, and it's something that's dogged them for years now. On the song "Another Late Night," he finally puts these rumors to bed with a statement on them.

"Weirdos in my comments talking about some Millie Bobby, look," Drake begins his response. "Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flocking, or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes." Furthermore, as you can see, he got pretty aggressive with these allegations, likely the result of a lot of pent-up frustration with them. Whether you think the two's friendship is inappropriate or not, it's clear that taking it to such extremes wasn't fun for either party.

Drake Addresses Millie Bobby Brown Gossip On For All The Dogs' "Another Late Night"

Still, if that's not spicy enough for you, then how about some hip-hop beef to stir the pot? The big story right now (in the few hours since the project dropped) is that of NBA YoungBoy, Drake, and J. Cole. On Drizzy and Cole's collab "First Person Shooter" on For All The Dogs, the latter spoke on YB sending shots at both him and the 36-year-old. Apparently, the Baton Rouge spitter responded to this in a not-so-nice way. It's what fans expected from this LP, though: when have the OVO mogul's bars ever been anything less than a conversation starter and subliminal diss minefield?

Meanwhile, don't let all this gossip and rivalry distract you from the music on For All The Dogs. We haven't had close to enough time to digest it all, but it seems like quite the well-rounded and versatile offering. As such, we're sure that people will look away from the Millie Bobby Brown stuff eventually and look at other compelling aspects of this album. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, check back in with HNHH.

