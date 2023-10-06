Drake Says He’s “Not Going To Make Music” For A Little Bit To Focus On His Health

With the release of For All The Dogs, it seems like Drake might be preparing to slow down on music. The Canadian rapper’s been on a prolific run since 2021, releasing four albums in a little over two years. Add to the fact that Drake has been on tour all summer, we can imagine that the rapper needs some time to unwind. During his recent episode of Table For One, Drake revealed that he would be stepping back from music.

Drizzy explained that he’s faced some health issues over the past few years. “I’ll probably not going to make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost,” he said. He explained that he’s had issues with his stomach that he needs to focus on. “I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit,” he added. “I don’t know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little bit longer.

Drake Will Take A Step Back From Music

It seems as though Drake has been thinking about taking a break from music for a while. Earlier this year, the rapper sat down with Lil Yachty and explained that he’s pondered the idea of a “graceful exit.” “Well, I think like on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like—I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day—but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he explained.

He added that he’d continue to pop up and perform here and there but he wouldn’t force himself to compete. Most recently, he teased his fans when performing in Miami and declared that he’d be stepping away from music before telling them that he’s “just playin’.” Regardless, it seems as though Drake needs to shift his focus for a bit and we can’t blame him. Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

