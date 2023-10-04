Drake Trolls Miami Fans About His Retirement: “I’m Thinking About Leaving Music Behind”

It’s been an eventful run for Drake on the It’s All A Blur tour. Joined by 21 Savage, the Canadian rapper has hit city-to-city across North America for the first time in five years. Each night of the tour is marked by special guests, giveaways, and a catalog of his greatest hits that go back to 2010. However, after releasing about four albums in a little over two years and building an empire, you could imagine that he probably needs a break at some point soon.

During his show in Miami on Saturday (Sept. 30), the rapper jokingly told the crowd that he was about to hang up the microphone for good. “This might be my last show ever because I’m thinking of leaving music behind,” he said before making it clear that he was only kidding. “I’m f**king with you! I’m f**king with you!” Still, it seems like the idea of retirement has been mulling in his mind for a while.

Drake Details "Graceful Exit"

Although he told the crowd in Miami that it was just a joke, he’s previously discussed the possibilities of retirement in the past. During an interview with Lil Yachty, Drake recalled a time when he thought he would retire by 35. However, the thought of a “graceful exit” has been lingering in the mind of the 36-year-old rapper. “I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he said.

The rapper is currently gearing up for his final dates on the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. The Canadian rapper will perform back-to-back shows in Toronto, ON this weekend. Before that, he'll host an episode of Table For One on Thursday night ahead of For All The Dogs' release. Presumably, he’ll debut the album on his Sirius XM channel. Check out Drake’s comments in Miami above.

