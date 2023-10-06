Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Credits Include Frank Ocean, DJ Screw, BNYX & Many More

For All The Dogs is finally out, and people have been sinking their teeth into it pretty deeply for the past couple of hours. As such, we now have a pretty good idea of the album's key players: who Drake tapped behind the scenes, who's on production, who had a hand in the writing, and so on. Interestingly enough, perhaps the most curious inclusion on the BTS FATD team is Kevin Durant as the project's A&R. Of course, most people are more concerned with the actual song credits and the like. With that in mind, here's a brief rundown of some notable inclusions and surprises on these tracks.

For starters, the opening track "Virginia Beach" contains a sample of Frank Ocean's "Wiseman," a song from around 2011-2012 that never saw an official release, so he appears as a writer on this song. "Amen" has background vocals from Monique Avant in addition to the Teezo Touchdown feature, and "Calling For You" with 21 S*vage was produced by Lil Yachty, 40, Cash Cobain, and a few others. "Fear of Heights" is one of many BNYX productions on this Drake album, which also include "IDGAF" with Yeat, "7969 Santa," "All The Parties" with Chief Keef, and more.

Furthermore, Southside produced "Daylight" and features Drake's son Adonis rapping. The J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter" contains production from a super-team: Tay Keith, OZ, Vinylz, Coleman, Boi-1da, and FNZ. "7969 Santa" has a wonderful and fitting Snoop Dogg outro, and "Tried Our Best" has Ty Dolla $ign assisting on vocals. Also, the "Screw The World" interlude is an homage to the legendary DJ Screw, and is actually a cover of Nas' "If I Ruled The World." Yachty also produced "What Would Pluto Do," and the "BBL Love" interlude features guest vocals from soul icon Sade, as well.

Meanwhile, the Bad Bunny collab "Gently" features Gordo (formerly known as Carnage) on production, who helped with Honestly Nevermind. "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA interpolates "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + The Machine, and SADPONY assisted with production on "Away From Home." Finally, JeRonelle has uncredited (as a feature) vocals on a couple of tracks on For All The Dogs, including its closer "Polar Opposites." We're sure we missed a lot, so let us know what your favorite tracks and credit placements were in the comments. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and For All The Dogs, come back to HNHH.

