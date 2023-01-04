2023 album
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Credits Include Frank Ocean, DJ Screw, BNYX & Many MoreDrizzy worked with a lot of writers, producers, and featured guests to make his eighth studio album something to remember.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMach-Hommy Drops Ethereal Project, "Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2"For fans of drumless hip-hop, raw lyricism, and lo-fi production, the Haitian-American MC continues his prolific dominance in all those areas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesColdxman Makes His Mark With Debut Album, "Amor Fati"While this is the New York resident's debut, he's long been an accomplished musician and mind, and that experiences comes through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes2KBaby Shares New Album, "Scared 2 Love"The Louisville rapper returns barely a month after his last mixtape, the Lil Wayne-inspired "Sorry 4 The Hate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKillah Priest Unleashes "Ragnarok" Remix AlbumThe Wu-Tang affiliate put a new sheen on his 2021 album with fresh new beats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty's First Week Sales Projections For "Let's Start Here"Yachty's psych-rock outing is expected to push up to 24k copies in its first weekend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCRIMEAPPLE Becomes "El Cantante" On New AlbumThe Hackensack, NJ rapper is bubbling up with abstract flows and bilingual skill.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesDC The Don Opens Up His "SACRED HEART (+)" On New MixtapeWhile the project originally released as a SoundCloud exclusive, DC just released it on all streaming platforms, along with a new music video.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBoldy James Drops New Album "Indiana Jones" Amid Car Crash RecoveryThe Detroit veteran surprised his fans with a new tape with frequent Freddie Gibbs collaborator RichGains.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Scores 13th Top 10 Album With "I Rest My Case"The Louisiana hitmaker may have gotten his lowest numbers since his career blossomed, but success is still success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Teases New Album In 2023The legendary Queens rapper says that he's competing with himself and bringing a great body of work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Gnar Is Relentless On New Song, "Stonecrest"The Atlanta rising star has a new album on the way executive produced by Chief Keef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy's "I Rest My Case" Sells 30K Copies In First WeekHITS Daily Double also reported numbers for French Montana's "Coke Boys 6" with DJ Drama and Real Boston Richey's "Public Housing, Pt. 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlack Thought Announces New Joint Album"Glorious Game" will be out on April 14. By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesHomeboy Sandman Drops Ethereal Album, "12 Days Of Christmas & Día De Los Reyes"After a string of singles every day in the lead-up to this album, the Queens MC finally gives us his holiday effort in full.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shines On New Single, "Out Of Time"The Atlanta rapper's debut album, "After the Curse," is out next Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsBabyTron Announces New Album With Single, "Mr. Hanky""Bin Reaper 3: New Testament" will feature 26 brand new tracks from the Detroit sensation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Gearing Up To Drop First Album Of 2023 This FridayThe Baton Rouge native is getting ready to drop "I Rest My Case."By Isaac Fontes