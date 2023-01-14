Atlanta rapper Lil Gnar is back with a new dense single, “Stonecrest.” After his previous track “Triple S,” produced by Chief Keef, Gnar clearly refined his skill set. Moreover, this track features absolutely relentless flows, lyrical depth, and a powerful music video. With all this in mind, this newest single is one of the most definitive and idiosyncratic Gnar tracks to date.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Lil Gnar performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

While aggression and cold-blooded demeanors are nothing new in hip-hop, the 26-year-old processes them in his own way. For example, his rusty and rugged voice makes for a surprisingly engaging vocal performance, where his lines are more important than the hype behind them. There’s a certain weariness to his voice that may disinterest some listeners, but that makes his cutting lines all the more potent. Furthermore, it’s a style he already honed quite successfully on his debut 43B single, “Almighty Gnar” with Chief Keef.

Sosa signed Gnar to his 43B label, in partnership with RBC Records/BMG, back in June of 2022. Since then, the two aforementioned singles have done a lot to define his style and approach to trap music. On this track in particular, the Atlanta MC goes into themes of forgiveness, resilience, and redemption. Still, his focus is unwavering, his writing is sharp, and his style makes for some really compelling verses and beats.

.@lilgnar’s From The Block performance of "Stonecrest" goes too hard 😤 Thoughts on his new track? @43BLabelpic.twitter.com/DgRZKaSsfs — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) January 13, 2023

What did you think of Lil Gnar’s latest single, “Stonecrest”? Moreover, did you get excited for his next album executive produced by Chief Keef, Gnar Life 2? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep the music video and standout bars down below. If you haven’t heard “Stonecrest” yet, you can find the track on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest great rap tracks and projects from its rising voices.

Quotable Lyrics

Lord forgive me for my sins, I was just tryin’ to win, fo’ sho’, sho’,

Every b***h with good pussy ain’t really good for your soul,

I done been in that bottom, I been slept on, been piss poor,

Pop my s**t daily, you damn right young n***a pissed off