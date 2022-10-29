Even though he’s been making music for a while now, 2022 has been one of the biggest years for Atlanta-based Lil Gnar’s career. After becoming the first signee to Chief Keef’s label 43B and dropping the single “Almighty Gnar” with the trap legend, it seems Gnar is poised to become one of the game’s hardest trap rappers. His newest single, “Triple S” sees Sosa behind the board on a menacing and old-school-sounding trap beat, and is accompanied by a self-directed music video.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

It’s odd to start calling trap beats “old-school” these days, as the genre is still at the forefront of rap’s evolution, but it just goes to show the influence and impact that it’s had for decades. Between the menacing bell hits, the persistent trap percs, fluttery and thin hi-hats, and sharp snares, this beat sounds like a lost Sosa banger from his mid-2010s mixtape era. It sounds like it might be unimaginative, but it’s actually refreshing to see trap in its more street-based, menacing roots that Chief Keep helped innovate.

Lil Gnar continues that legacy through his lackadaisical delivery and demeanor as well. He doesn’t have to yell on the mic to come across like a threat, as there’s something tough about his nonchalance that embodies how Keef came across on his biggest hits. Gnar is able to carve out his own lane within this sound, though, especially thanks to the faster flows and more dynamic switch-ups that he employs. It makes for a very compelling performance that grounds the track in raw trap energy.

Lyrically, “Triple S” goes through the same hedonism that you’ve heard a million times over before, but this track seems to focus a bit more on Gnar’s come-up and the distance he’s had to travel to get to where he is now. He upgraded his blickies and cars and tripled his paper, and works in some funny lines here and there like “Like it’s Hammer Time, walking with that chopper in my pants.”

“Triple S” comes just a few months after Lil Gnar’s latest project, Die Bout It. You can find the Chief Keef-produced new single on your preferred streaming service and check out some quotable lyrics from Lil Gnar’s “Triple S” and its music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Put a Thottie on a G6 and I smashed her in the cockpit ,

Known to keep that dog s**t on me like I’m barking

Just called up my lil’ brother, told him the world is ours

Don’t care how bad she is, I can’t hit it raw