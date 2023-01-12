Black Thought is still fresh off the release of his album from last year, Cheat Codes. The 12-track project finds him teaming up with eclectic producer Danger Mouse.

Boasting features from the likes of Raekwon, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels and more, it was certainly one of the better hip-hop albums of 2022. Additionally, it contains a posthumous feature from MF DOOM.

Black Thought of The Roots performs at Mass MoCA on July 8, 2022 in North Adams, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)

Regardless, The Roots rapper is showing no signs of slowing down. The announcement that he’ll be dropping another new album soon came on Wednesday (January 11).

Titled Glorious Game, the new project is set to release on April 14. Along with the announcement, he subsequently dropped its lead single, “Grateful.” “They play the avenue of Amsterdam / With other pickpocketin’ thieves and gamblin’ men / And they just come at all the noodles, where resistance is futal / Business as usual, it’ll blow out your wigs like french poodles,” raps the 51-year-old in the new track.

Black Thought & El Michels Affair are dropping Glorious Game (album) on April 14th.



The 1st single, Grateful, is out now. pic.twitter.com/DyJ125IJU0 — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) January 11, 2023

Glorious Game will find the Philadelphia native teaming up with El Michels Affair for its entirety. Led by Leon Michels, the band is a cinematic soul group. Michels himself plays tenor saxophone, flute, keyboards, guitar, bass and percussion. Some of their other members include Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon and Thomas Brenneck.

El Michels Affair is best known for their 2009 LP, Enter The 37th Chamber, which is a live album that pays homage to the Wu-Tang Clan and their Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) album from 1993.

