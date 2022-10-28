If there was a trifecta that you didn’t know you needed, it would be this one. We expected something to be on the horizon from The Roots after Funk Flex recently issued one of his famous callouts. The Hot 97 DJ has been challenging some of our favorites to return with new music, and thankfully, The Roots answered the call and brought Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack along with them.

Fans are excited to have received the artists’ new single “Misunderstood,” a track that is slated for arrival on The Roots’ forthcoming effort, End Game. The legendary collective has been mapping out its highly anticipated release for years as it has been stated there were hundreds of songs in the vault for the record.

We’ve received a taste of what’s to come thanks to “Misunderstood,” but we’ll still have to wait before it will officially be uploaded to DSPs. Funk Flex premiered the track and Questlove made sure to capture the moment.

“I been waiting my whole life to bomb a song. This is my Xmas @funkflex @hot97 thank you! @theRoots ‘Misunderstood’ feat @tierrawhack @erykahbadu,” Quest penned in the caption. “Produced by @jorunbombay I promise we will rap up #ENDgame (our 17th lp) PRONTO!”

As we await more information about End Game, Black Thought has been hard at work with his other releases. He’s collaborated with Danger Mouse and it was rumored that there was a potential project with Royce Da 5’9″ on the horizon. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Questlove earned himself his first Academy Award after his Summer of Soul hit won Best Documentary Feature Film. As w you remember, his moment in the sun was overshadowed by Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous slap that stole the show.

Back in August, Questlove offered an End Game update and said the album was “60 percent done.” Check out the preview of “Misunderstood” below.