The Roots
- Original ContentScott Storch Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegaproducerExplore Scott Storch's net worth in 2024, his journey from peak success to downfall, and his resilient comeback in the music industry.By Rain Adams
- MusicQuestlove Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Hip Hop StarExplore The Roots legend Questlove's 2024 net worth, his varied career, entrepreneurial ventures, and cultural impact in our feature.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBlack Thought Net Worth 2024: What Is The Roots Legend Worth?Dive into the life of Black Thought, from The Roots frontman to solo artist and activist, his impact on music and beyond.By Rain Adams
- MusicQuestlove Shares Heartfelt Throwback To Celebrate Black Thought's 50th BirthdayQuestlove and Black Thought go way back.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Roots's "Game Theory" Marked A New EraFueled by current events and tragic losses, The Roots's "Game Theory" marked a new chapter in their career. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicFans Go Wild As Usher Walks Around The Roots PicnicIf anything, Usher's Sunday night set it going to be HYPE.By Ben Mock
- Original ContentThe Roots Debut Album "Organix" Turns 30The Roots were highly influential in popularizing the fusion of hip-hop and jazz, which all got started with "Organix."By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBlack Thought Announces New MemoirThis is gonna be good.By James Jones
- Original ContentBlack Thought Verses: The Roots Icon's Best BarsBlack Thought has spit some amazing verses throughout his prolific career. Here is a list of his best guest verses.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicQuestlove Seeks To Inspire "Black Nerds" In New BookQuestlove wants many to feel seen in his new book.By James Jones
- SongsBlack Thought & El Michels Affair Prep Joint Project With "Grateful"Black Thought and El Michels Affair's joint project, "Glorious Games" is due out in April.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Roots Preview "Misunderstood" Ft. Erykah Badu & Tierra WhackAfter Funk Flex challenged the Philly crew to drop new music, they delivered like no other.By Erika Marie