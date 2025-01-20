The Roots Celebrate "Do You Want More?!" Album's 30th Anniversary With NYC Residency

The Roots celebrate their second turning 30.

The Roots recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking major-label debut, Do You Want More?!!!??!, with an announcement that has fans buzzing. The iconic group, led by founding members Questlove and Black Thought, revealed a series of intimate performances at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club. The six shows, scheduled over three nights from March 13 to 15, will showcase material from the celebrated album, though not entirely.

Released in 1995, Do You Want More?!!!??! marked The Roots' second studio effort but their first on a major label, following their independently released debut, Organix. Reflecting on the album’s legacy, Questlove shared on Instagram, “This was the first record that opened the door for us to create 13, 14, 15, 16 more albums.” Despite their storied catalog, The Roots haven’t released a full-length project since 2014’s ...And Then You Shoot Your Cousin. However, anticipation for their 15th studio album has been reignited, thanks in part to a new wave of inspiration.

The Roots Honors 30th Anniversary With NYC Residency

During an episode of his Questlove Supreme podcast last summer, Questlove credited Common and Pete Rock’s collaboration on The Auditorium Vol. 1 as a major catalyst. “This album is going to spark a renaissance,” he declared, placing it alongside other highly anticipated releases from hip-hop legends like Nas, DJ Premier, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and De La Soul. The energy surrounding these projects, he said, has also fueled creativity within The Roots.

Questlove further shared how witnessing Common and Pete Rock’s seamless collaboration inspired their process. “I walked into the studio and told Tariq, ‘They made the perfect summit record—balanced, cohesive, and powerful.’ That sparked something in him,” Questlove recalled. A Hollywood Bowl performance later amplified this motivation, pushing Black Thought to channel the prolific energy of their early days. While details about the new album remain under wraps, Questlove hinted at a significant release date in 2025. “It’s not 2024,” he teased, “but the timing will make perfect sense when it arrives.” For fans of The Roots, the wait promises to be well worth it.

