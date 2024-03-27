7 Rappers Who Masterfully Blend Jazz & Hip Hop

Before jazz rap became a thing, many might have thought its two parent genres were too disparate to successfully mix. However, over the years, rappers have been able to adopt jazz elements into their music. At the heart of the convergence of hip-hop and Jazz, lies a profound appreciation for the essence of both genres. Moreover, in this soundscape, there have been groundbreaking, genre-bending works from iconic acts like A Tribe Called Quest and Gang Starr, among others. Newer artists have also tapped into the goldmine that is jazz rap, making beautiful music. The landscape of jazz-infused Hip Hop is now as diverse as it is dynamic, and we love to see it. Here’s a list of rappers who are masters at blending hip-hop and jazz.

Noname

It goes without saying that Noname is a very exciting musical talent, especially in the jazz rap scene. Since she started rapping in 2010, her artistry has evolved year after year, and now, she is in prime form. While she is not as widely known as some other names on this list, the rapper is no greenhorn. She has been masterfully blending jazz and Hip Hop since Telefone (2016). Her effortless flow and lyricism are also showcased throughout the jazz-inspired soundscapes of Room 25 and Sundial. Noname is one of the rappers pushing the boundaries with jazz elements in the Hip Hop space right now.

In the annals of musical fusion, few names shine as brightly as J Dilla. Although he is no longer with us, this visionary producer and rapper left an indelible mark on the world of Hip Hop. Renowned for his unparalleled knack for crafting sound, Dilla’s sonic palette was as diverse as it was groundbreaking. With projects like Donuts and the posthumous The Shining, he showed the world that no one else was doing jazz rap like him. Today, his legacy lives on through countless artists who continue to be inspired by his work. Undoubtedly, he is one of the greatest to ever do it.

Madlib

Not many hip-hop artists have mastered blending jazz with hip-hop the way Madlib has. A master craftsman, his musical odyssey has been marked by an insatiable curiosity, which has served him well. Because of his hunger to explore, Madlib has reached high levels of mastery of his sound. His impressive expertise of jazz rap is on full display, particularly on Shades of Blue: Madlib Invades Blue Note. The album is as smooth as one can expect a fusion of jazz and Hip Hop to sound. However, as an MC, he's dished out plenty of pitched up bars over jazz-centric production as Quasimoto, a duo made up of Madlib and his animated alter-ego, Lord Quas.

Digable Planets

This Hip Hop trio came out swinging in 1992 when they dropped “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat).” It served as the lead single of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reachin’ (A New Refutation Of Time And Space. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most important jazz-inspired Hip Hop albums of the ‘90s. Admittedly, their discography is quite compact as they only ever released two studio albums. However, they are both excellently executed and notable works in the jazz rap space.

Following the success of their debut album, The Roots released their sophomore album on January 17, 1995. Do You Want More?!!!??! is a jazz rap masterpiece that put the group under the spotlight. While their subsequent albums are also great examples of jazz rap done right, it is their sophomore album that takes the cake. Masterfully crafted, it earned The Roots widespread acclaim and a spot on this list. Evidently, the rappers in this Hip Hop band have a true understanding of jazz rap.

Guru

In the pantheon of jazz rappers, few names carry as much weight and reverence as Guru. One half of the iconic duo Gang Starr, Guru was already recognized as a pioneer of the genre. However, when he dropped Guru’s Jazzmatazz, Vol. 1 in 1993, he raised the bar even further. Subsequently, he released three additional Jazzmatazz volumes, as well as a few other albums. Unfortunately, the rapper passed away in 2010. However, he lives on through his musical catalog, which is a gold mine for fans of jazz rap.

A Tribe Called Quest

Hip Hop fans all over the globe know A Tribe Called Quest, they are just that iconic. However, some may not realize just how revered this group is in the jazz rap scene. With albums like The Low End Theory and Midnight Marauders, they firmly situated themselves as pioneers of the movement. Likewise, those albums announced them as masters of the genre that is jazz rap. Although they have now disbanded, the group’s influence continues to reverberate through the world of Hip Hop and beyond.