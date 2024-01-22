Freddie Gibbs Announces "Pinata" 10 Year Anniversary Shows

2024 will see a number of influential and celebrated rap albums celebrating their 10th birthday. J. Cole's 2014 Forrest Hills Drive, Schoolboy Q's Oxymoron, and Azealia Banks' Broke With Expensive Taste all slicked with mainstream rap fans in 2014 while projects like Killer Mike and EL-P's Run The Jewels 2, and Clipping's CLPPNG stunned the underground. Somewhere in the middle is Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's landmark first collaborative project Pinata.

The 17-track collaborative album was met with massive critical acclaim when it dropped. Madlib's nostalgic, sample-heavy instrumentals were praised as the perfect palette for hard-hitting bars from Freddie and his collaborators. Speaking of collaborators the album sports some spectacular features. Danny Brown, Raekwon, Earl Sweatshirt, Scarface, Domo Genesis, Ab-Soul, BJ The Chicago Kid, Polyester The Saint, Casey Veggies, Meechy Darko, Big Time Watts, G-Wiz, Sulaiman, and Mac Miller all appear on the record. The pair teamed up for a second collaboration called Bandana in 2019. They also released an absolutely massive deluxe edition of Pinata back in 2021. But now they have entirely different plans for the album's 10th anniversary.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Freddie Gibbs Celebrating 10 Years Of Pinata

Now, in celebration of a full 10 years passing the Pinata was originally released, Freddie Gibbs is playing a trio of live shows. He'll be joined by opening acts Eyedress and Pink Siifu. Soul band El Michels Affair will also be joining the performance fresh off a collaborative album with Black Thought last year. Freddie will be hitting up Boston, New York, and Chicago with the special series of performances.

Freddie Gibbs' last studio album $oul $old $eperately dropped back in 2022. The project featured fan favorites like "Dark Hearted" and "Gold Rings" which have racked up millions of streams since the album dropped. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs playing special live shows for the 10th anniversary of Pinata? Do you think you'll attend any of the performances? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]