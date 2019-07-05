pinata
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Announces "Pinata" 10 Year Anniversary ShowsThe three show run will take place in May.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsCity Girls' New Single Will Make You Want To Hit It Like A "Pinata"JT and Caresha are back with another track after dropping "I Need A Thug" yesterday (June 8).By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFreddie Gibbs, Raekwon, & Madlib Made Magic On "Bomb"Seven years ago, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib joined forces to craft a mafioso rap classic on "Piñata." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentSkinny Suge: The Vulnerability Of Freddie GibbsFrom "Freddie Gordy" to "Skinny Suge," Freddie Gibbs' most compelling work is rooted in emotional vulnerability. By Aron A.
- RandomAn NBA Youngboy-Themed Party Had A Fredo Bang Piñata & Fredo's Pissed: WatchThe Baton Rouge rappers have been known to have had beef in the past.By Lynn S.
- SportsBrowns Fans Smash Mason Rudolph Piñata With Steelers HelmetCleveland fans are wild.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Grab Eric Andre For Hilarious "Half Manne Half Cocaine" VisualFreddie Gibbs and Madlib imagine a world of "titty dicks" in their new "Bandana" visual.By Aron A.
- BarsFreddie Gibbs Raids "LA Leakers" With His Son, Drops Otherworldly FreestyleGibbs made Dom Kennedy's "My Type Of Party" his very own batterram.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosFreddie Gibbs Meets The Plug On A Jet Ski In "Giannis" Music VideoFreddie Gibbs & Madlib return with the music video for the Anderson .Paak assisted "Giannis" music video. By Aron A.
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs Wrote "Bandana" With The Intention Of Never Rapping Again & Created The Album Of The YearINTERVIEW: Freddie Gibbs talks Madlib, "Bandana" guest appearances, and finally making it to the majors. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Trolls Backpackers By Claiming He Can Out-Rap MF DOOMFreddie Gibbs asserted himself as a better rapper than MF DOOM and the underground went into shambles.By Aron A.
- ReviewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib "Bandana" ReviewFlawless cocaine rap from a bird’s eye view.By Aron A.