Freddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Pinata" Turns 10: A Decade Of MadGibbs

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s first collaborative studio album, Piñata. It was released on March 18, 2014 via Madlib Invazion. The album was preceded by three EP’s that included lead singles “Thuggin’,” “Shame,” and “Deeper.” Although Piñata saw Freddie Gibbs and Madlib as an unlikely pairing, they skillfully blended Freddie’s gangsta rap edge with Madlib’s vintage underground production. Thematically, the album plays like a “gangster blaxploitation film on wax,” as explained by Gibbs during its initial rollout.

Its stacked list of guest features, established hip-hop legends and then-newcomers, joined Freddie and Madlib, resulting in an all-star lineup. Standout appearances included Danny Brown, Raekwon, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Meechy Darko, and Mac Miller. A certified classic, Piñata is widely regarded as Freddie Gibbs’s magnum opus and one of Madlib’s greatest full-length collaborations. Today, we are revisiting Piñata for its 10th anniversary.

Piñata Propelled Freddie Gibbs To Hip Hop’s Forefront

Prior to Piñata, Freddie Gibbs was already a rising name in the hip-hop scene. He appeared on XXL’s Freshman cover in 2010. Gibbs also signed with Jeezy’s CTE label, releasing multiple well-received mixtapes. Freddie soon left CTE to start his own ESGN label following a disagreement with Jeezy that turned public. In 2013, he released his debut album, ESGN.

But even as he shaped his underground legend, vengeance remained on his mind after he and Jeezy fell out. Their beef continued well after Gibbs' departure, resulting in “Real,” a cutthroat diss track that remains a standout on Piñata. ESGN and Freddie’s earlier mixtapes primarily consisted of trap production, so a full-length collaboration with Madlib seemed like a left-field crossover. In 2014, Gibbs told Rappcats, “It was a challenge rapping over beats with chops and changes as unpredictable as the man who created them.” Luckily, the two gelled their sounds together on Piñata so perfectly that it changed the trajectory of both of their careers.

From the cold-hearted “Thuggin" to the vivid “Deeper” and “Shame,” Piñata saw Freddie embracing his lyrical strengths over a sound that he had not yet explored. Both “Knicks” and “Lakers” recall his journey while “Harold’s” is easily the hardest rap song about chicken wings and fries. Gibbs shines amongst his contemporaries and OG’s throughout the album, especially on its closing posse cut. Ultimately, Piñata propelled Freddie Gibbs to hip-hop’s forefront, putting him in the conversation of best lyricists favored by rap purists and publications alike.

A New Phase in Madlib’s Career

In addition to positioning Freddie Gibbs within the stratosphere of hip hop’s greatest artists, Piñata also marked a new phase in Madlib’s career. By 2014, the legendary producer had already amassed a discography of some of hip hop’s greatest collaborations, including his work with Lootpack, J Dilla, Talib Kweli, Strong Arm Steady, and of course, Madvillainy with MF DOOM. He had also ventured into jazz and other genres with his instrumental tapes and released rap albums under the Quasimoto alias.

By working with Freddie Gibbs, Madlib unlocked a new vein of hip-hop that he had not yet tapped into. His vintage, soulful, and off-kilter production sounded fresher than ever with the help of Gibbs and his guests. Piñata set up Madlib to make sizable contributions to hip hop’s new wave of emerging underground talent. He went on to produce for the likes of Your Old Droog, Wiki, Mach-Hommy, and Westside Gunn. The album also expanded his reach beyond the underground, landing credits on albums from Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator and Anderson .Paak.

Piñata Set The Bar For Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s Future Works

Ten years later, Piñata has a legacy of its own. It set the bar incredibly high for Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s future works, especially their subsequent collaborations. Though Freddie’s efforts with The Alchemist naturally garnered comparisons to his projects with Madlib, Pinata is the epitome of his peak creativity. On the other hand, the album joined Madlib’s most legendary collabs like Madvillainy and Champion Sound as an indisputable classic. It also set the stage for his future works with Blu, MED, Oh No, and Black Star. Even more than their future works as individuals, Piñata became the standard for Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s future collaborations as a duo.

With an even larger following and major label support, they unleashed Bandana in 2019 via RCA. It was a worthy successor to their debut, displaying that Gibbs and Madlib are strongest together. Piñata remains a landmark release in hip hop’s modern era, with Freddie Gibbs and Madlib celebrating its 10th anniversary with “Teñata” shows in Boston, New York, and Chicago. Hopefully, they continue their collaborative winning streak with Montana, the supposed third and final album in a trilogy.

