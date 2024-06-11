Jaguar Wright's Recent Arrest In Texas: What We Know

Jaguar Wright has been spreading industry gossip as of late. She's also been acting out of character. Last week, the singer was arrested in Dallas on property theft charges. Let's look at everything we know so far.

A recent report from the Dallas County Police Department’s website details that singer Jaguar Wright was arrested recently for property theft. The New-Jersey-born R&B-hip-hop crossover artist, who wowed the music world in the early 2000s, apparently never returned a U-Haul truck she rented. While it’s true that Jaguar Wright’s controversial industry gossip has kept her in the spotlight in recent years, no one expected this turn of events. Wright appeared on the Sean Davie Way Show on June 6 to discuss her arrest. Let’s dive in and take a look at what we know so far, as well as what commentators are speculating on.

The Facts As They Stand

Jaguar Wright during Baby Celebrates the Launch of His New Lugz Shoe Line Rock Star at Bed in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As of now, we know for certain that Jaguar Wright was arrested in Dallas on the morning of Thursday, June 6. The charge was for theft of property ranging from $30,000 to $150,000. The arrest reportedly arose from an outstanding warrant Wright had on her name. It was also stated that she was released from custody after a $10,000 bond was posted in the wee hours of June 7.

However, before Wright was even bailed out, she called Sean Davie Way from jail to tell him she’d been set up and that there was no legitimate charge to hold her on. Further, most of what we have to go on is the testimony of various involved parties. Among the commentators are Sean Davie Way, Jaguar Wright, Wright’s ex-husband Gerald Johnson, and blogger Tasha K. But before we get into all that, let’s rewind to get some context for Wright’s behavior over the past few years.

Jaguar Wright’s Unsteady Behavior

Over the past few years, Jaguar Wright’s behavior has grown increasingly strange and, at times, has bordered on being outlandish. During an interview on Reallyfe Street Starz in 2020, the singer made allegations against the rapper Common. She claimed that he once tried to sexually assault her after a concert. Common denied all allegations and also wished Wright well, but nothing larger ever developed out of Wright’s accusations. In the same interview, Wright went on to accuse The Roots of standing by and allowing R. Kelly to abuse underage girls and also claimed Black Thought stole Malik B.’s bars while he was blacked out. Later in 2020, Wright took to Instagram Live to speak further on her allegations against The Roots.

Then, in 2022 the singer stated in a Reallyfe Street Starz interview that Diddy was part of a murder conspiracy. She pointed out that three out of five of Uptown Records’ employees had conveniently died while writing memoirs. Wright’s allegations against Common and The Roots sounded odd since these artists haven’t been accused of assault in the past. Yet, her allegations against Diddy did sound admittedly eerie in light of Diddy’s recent legal issues.

The Barbershop Incident

To make things even stranger, Jaguar Wright was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly assaulting her then-husband Gerald “Goomba” Johnson. She allegedly attacked him at a barbershop, and a video Johnson took of her being taken into custody went viral. In the video, you can hear Johnson saying that Wright had been “hanging out with… mutherf*ckin’ sex cultists.” Quite an odd accusation, indeed. Johnson revealed the magnitude of what was happening in a Reallyfe Street Starz. Things had reportedly escalated over an extended period. Johnson alleged that Wright was cheating on him and drinking. He also said that she went so far as to throw their late son’s ashes out a moving car’s window.

Why Did Jaguar Wright Blame Tasha K For Her Arrest?

As noted, Wright appeared on the Sean Davie Way Show for an interview on June 6. But this wasn’t just any old discussion – as we mentioned, she called the YouTube personality from jail! An erratic-sounding Wright spoke over the phone while Way recorded his YouTube video. She told Way that she’d been set up and that there were no real charges to hold her on. The singer was also oddly insistent that Way contact CNN. She seemed to believe that would somehow help prove her arrest was an attempt to silence her. Finally, Wright blamed blogger Tasha K for her arrest and stated that she was going to sue her.

In a later interview on the Sean Davie Way Show, Tasha K attempted to clarify everything. Mentioning the incident with Wright’s son’s ashes, Tasha K emphasized Wright’s erratic and chaotic behavior in recent years. She stated, “Jaguar is always looking for someone to blame. I had nothing to do with her not returning that U-Haul.” Tasha also points out that the Diddy claims Wright has made—which Wright argues are the reason she’s being targeted—are nothing new. She told Way that “everything that Jag is saying, Gene Deal has already said. Jag watches a lot of the blogs, and regurgitates it, and makes it entertaining.”

Wright’s Arrest May Be Very Straightforward