- MusicFetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud: ReportFetty Wap didn’t make it to his stage set at Rolling Loud.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJon Jones 911 Arrest Call Surfaces: Fiancée "Bleeding From Her Nose & Mouth"New details arrive surrounding Jon Jones' recent arrest and alleged domestic violence incident, including audio of the 911 call.By Isiah Cowan
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Mother Speaks On His ArrestThe rapper's mother is telling people to mind their own about his arrest drama.By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun ChargeThe rapper is finally receiving a court date for a charge dating back to December 2019. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsPortland Protestors Arrested By Unidentified Officers In Unmarked Rental CarsFederal officers with no identification and unmarked cars have been arresting Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.By O.I.
- CrimeTory Lanez Clowned After Arrest Report Lists Him As 5'3" & 120 PoundsTory Lanez was arrested last night while in the car with Megan Thee Stallion, and Twitter is having fun after learning his height and weight.By Alex Zidel