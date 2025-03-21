Fivio Foreign's Lawyer Reveals Rapper Has Been Locked Up Since January

Fivio Foreign has been appropriately active in 2025. He's released collab singles with Plaqueboymax and Caldwell, so fans assumed it was business as usual. Apparently, these verses were recorded before Fivio was locked up. Adam Lustberg, the lawyer representing Fivio Foreign, confirmed the rapper has actually been behind bars since January 18. Lustberg told TMZ that his client is facing five charges, but he feels confident they will be able to beat them.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on New Year's Day in New Jersey. A woman asked the rapper for a jumpstart because her car died. She alleges he pulled a gun on her in response. "If I see you parked in front of this building again," Fivio Foreign allegedly said. "There's going to be a f*ckin problem." Witnesses apparently recognized the Kanye West collaborator and immediately called the police. Foreign was arrested and slapped with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and terrorist threats in addition to two other charges.

Fivio Foreign Jail

TMZ reports that Fivio Foreign was spotted on surveillance cameras near the scene of the confrontation, which seems like damning evidence. Adam Lustberg, however, thinks his client will be free in the span of a couple months. The lawyer claims the gun used in the alleged crime was never recovered from Foreign. He went as far as to state that the case against the rapper is the "flimsiest" he's seen in his two decades of professional experience.