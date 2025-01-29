Drake Dances To Fivio Foreign’s “PlaqueBoyMax” Diss Track In Australia

Drake recently touched down in Australia for his "Anita Max Win" tour and enjoyed a nice meal with some of his associates in Melbourne. Beforehand, however, Gordo FKA Carnage took to his Instagram Story to share a fun clip of Drake dancing to some music while holding a large stack of cash. The Toronto rapper got down to Fivio Foreign's new diss track "PlaqueBoyMax" in particular, appearing to reveal who he's siding with amid Fivio's beef with the streamer. "700k for lunch," Gordo captioned the post, which Drake later shared on his own Instagram Story.

Fivio dropped the song earlier this month after he and Lil Tjay got into a disagreement with PlaqueBoyMax live on stream. PlaqueBoyMax had asked the two artists to stop smoking because they were in an Airbnb, but they refused. Ultimately, this resulted in them leaving the stream early, and Fivio dropped the diss track. For now, it remains unclear whether or not Drake is up to date on the feud, and whether he's actually backing Fivio or simply enjoys the song. Last month, however, he did mention PlaqueBoyMax during a stream with Adin Ross.

Drake Appears To Side With Fivio Foreign After PlaqueBoyMax Spat

"I was watching like Plaqueboymax," he said at the time, according to Sports Skeeda. "I was watching him in a live studio session or some sh*t and I was like, 'Yo, Adin would troll me so hard for watching this.' I watched it for an hour." PlaqueBoyMax later addressed Drake's remarks, making it clear that he didn't appreciate his tone. "I don't like how he said that sh*t," he explained. "What are you laughing at? I didn't f*ck with that sh*t. Why would Adin troll you for watching me?"

Drake is also specualated to have found himself on the receiving end of some shade earlier this week. Rihanna admitted that she finds love songs "corny" in a Valentine's Day promo for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Many theorized that this comment was directed at Drizzy, though this too is unconfirmed.