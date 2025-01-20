Fivio Foreign Shares The Finished Product Of His "PlaqueBoyMax" Diss Track

Despite this whole spat being drawn out, it's created kind of a catchy record, we can't lie.

The start of hip-hop in 2025 has been a little bit of a unique one. So far, the most viral rap song of the year was made by an ex-NBA prospect. LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" is the hottest thing out and it landed him an absurd contract. Not to mention, it's with two of the biggest labels in the industry. Additionally, he performed it for the first time live during the halftime of the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders game. Now, the genre's second hit could be this diss record spawned out of a beef between Fivio Foreign and streamer Plaqueboymax.

Last week, clips from the latter's livestream at an Airbnb spread like wildfire. Foreign and his close friend/collaborator Lil Tjay showed up max's rented spot and started to smoke. However, due to the rules of the Airbnb owner, that wasn't allowed. So, Plaqueboymax asked both of them to stop and quite nicely. But they took his requests as disrespectful. Now, it's got Fivio Foreign and Tjay doing the most, dropping merch from it and a diss track. The latter belongs to the drill MC, and he teased it at the top of last week. Plaqueboymax reacted to it but didn't feel to threatened by Foreign's attempts, confused if it was even a diss to begin with. But the 34-year-old has followed through and dropped the full version. On it, he calls himself "the real Plaqueboymax" (his real first name is actually Maxie) because of his number of plaques for his records. He also recounts how he went viral and made the streamer as big as him because of it. It's a silly track but the instrumental and his flows are actually quite infectious.

"PlaqueBoyMax" - Fivio Foreign

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm like, "Chill, it's how I gotta be" (Uh)
Huh, that's why I gotta leave
I smoked a blunt and went viral for the week (Fivi')
I got a lot of breesh
Meet a streamer and make him hot as me, huh (I do)
That's why I gotta leave

