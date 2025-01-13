Fivio Foreign Disses Plaqueboymax & Kai Cenat In New Snippet Following Viral Smoking Incident

Foreign has really been feeling some type of way since the smoking debacle.

Fivio Foreign is now putting his dislike for streamer Plaqueboymax on wax after their tense interactions a few days ago. The Brooklyn drill rapper went on TikTok to share a new song he's been working on since the Twitch stream and it's quickly gone viral as well. "And my real name Max/ And I really got plaques/ Double b***h, no cap/ Yeah, I’m the real PlaqueBoyMax… I’m a real bad boy Max." However, Plaqueboymax isn't the only target on this snippet. Fellow streaming brethren Kai Cenat catches a stray when Fivio raps over his familiar production, "Tell Kai Cenat to react to that, n****, never say I’m whack."

It seems he added that in there after Kai shared his reaction to when Fivio blew smoke in Plaqueboymax's direction after telling him not to. Cenat felt it was a clear sign of disrespect as did most of the internet. They continued to show support for Plaqueboymax by trashing and making fun of Fivio's new diss snippet. "Bro doing all this cause he couldn’t smoke in the crib is pathetic😭😭" one X user writes. "Nahhh 40 year old rappers makin songs on 21 year old streamers to get they juice back😭💔✌🏾" adds another.

Plaqueboymax Is A Little Confused By Fivio Foreign's Diss

Plaqueboymax is also sort of laughing in the rapper's face, as he shared his reaction to the diss not too long after. "Fivi, you dissing me or shouting me out?" After having a few good chuckles over it he seems to sarcastically gas it up saying, "Nah this the one gang, this the one. Make sure y'all use the sound and s***. Let's get this viral bro. This the one, this the one." He even went on to roast Fivio's real name which actually happens to be Maxie Lee Ryles III. "Maxie?!" he snickers. "My bad gang I'm not tryna laugh at yo s*** my s*** Maxwell. But goddamn n****, Maxie?"

Context Behind Fivio's Kai Cenat Jab